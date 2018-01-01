The Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) is the federal law that protects public drinking water supplies throughout the nation.

Under the SDWA, EPA and individual states set standards for drinking water quality. Every month NTMWD tests hundreds of waters samples for compliance with state and federal regulations. We generate a monthly report listing the results of the routinely tested parameters and the associated state and federal requirements. This is an excellent report to see a monthly snapshot of the quality of the water provided by NTMWD.